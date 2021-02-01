Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) traded up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.37. 1,285,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 305,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.94.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.59%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.