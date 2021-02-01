Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Navient in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.95.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Navient stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. Navient has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Navient by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Navient by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Navient by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Navient by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

