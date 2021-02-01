Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading 12.5% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $14.86. 734,460 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 273,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $170.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Navios Maritime Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.