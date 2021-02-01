NBT Bancorp Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NBT Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBTB. TheStreet upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.72. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 70,088 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 67.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 379,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 153,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 55.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

