nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

In other nCino news, Director Spencer Lake sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $61,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $176,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $22,340,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,649 shares of company stock worth $52,243,320.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter worth about $9,392,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $2,910,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $1,595,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $5,696,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $71.70 on Monday. nCino has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. On average, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

