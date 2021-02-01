Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Gap Up to $19.70

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $24.01. Nektar Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 2,911 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $1,396,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,931 over the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

