Neo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $819.50 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Neo has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.90 or 0.00067951 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $1.62 billion and $819.50 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00047832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00153608 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00265455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00038975 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,527.17 or 0.90595410 BTC.

About Neo

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

