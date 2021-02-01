NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of NeoGenomics worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $53.02 on Monday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1,766.74 and a beta of 0.79.

In other NeoGenomics news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 118,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $4,935,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,080,619.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $14,283,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares in the company, valued at $100,153,436.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 754,561 shares of company stock worth $33,557,193 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

