NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) & Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Head-To-Head Comparison

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NeoMagic and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tower Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $35.83, suggesting a potential upside of 19.88%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoMagic and Tower Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tower Semiconductor $1.23 billion 2.59 $90.05 million $0.87 34.44

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Volatility and Risk

NeoMagic has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NeoMagic and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A Tower Semiconductor 5.87% 5.35% 3.75%

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical device products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

