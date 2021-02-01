Neovasc (TSE:NVC) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.78. Approximately 46,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 111,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.71) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.73 million.

About Neovasc (TSE:NVC)

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

