NEST Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $37.30 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $68.69 million and $37.30 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00047529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00151071 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00068106 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00267180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00038580 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

NEST Protocol Token Trading

NEST Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

