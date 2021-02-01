Netbox Coin (NBX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.72 Million

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $68,831.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00089900 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000857 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016462 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.00353938 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00035740 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,379,188 coins and its circulating supply is 77,005,099 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

