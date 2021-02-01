Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.00

Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73), with a volume of 229052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £82.76 million and a P/E ratio of 188.33.

In other news, insider Henrik Bang sold 947,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total value of £473,615 ($618,781.03).

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

