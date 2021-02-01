Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Netflix by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 894 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,395 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $534.57. 52,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,370,147. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $523.97 and its 200 day moving average is $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $236.17 billion, a PE ratio of 85.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB restated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.