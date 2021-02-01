Netkoin (NTK) Price Down 90.2% Over Last Week

Netkoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Netkoin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Netkoin has traded down 90.2% against the US dollar. Netkoin has a total market capitalization of $64,807.17 and $29.00 worth of Netkoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00102621 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003463 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00012664 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Netkoin

Netkoin is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Netkoin’s total supply is 6,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,173,916 tokens. Netkoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com . Netkoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netkoin

Netkoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

