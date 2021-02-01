NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.81. Approximately 517,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 383,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $155,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 67,788 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,969 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 25,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,498 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 173,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

