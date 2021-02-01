Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Trading Down 6.8% Following Insider Selling

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) shares traded down 6.8% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $16.43. 520,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 648,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Specifically, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,879.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $622,058. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $311.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter worth approximately $6,318,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,173,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,100,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

