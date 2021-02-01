New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Shares Up 5.5%

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)’s share price rose 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 130,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 127,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47.

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. New Frontier Health had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $92.28 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter.

New Frontier Health Company Profile (NYSE:NFH)

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

