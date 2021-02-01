New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading 7.8% Higher

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s stock price traded up 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.07. 13,247,872 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 8,816,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

Get New Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.