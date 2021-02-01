New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) versus Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) Critical Analysis

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for New Jersey Mining and Corvus Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Jersey Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Jersey Mining and Corvus Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Jersey Mining $6.12 million 5.60 -$610,000.00 N/A N/A Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -22.99

New Jersey Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Risk and Volatility

New Jersey Mining has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Jersey Mining and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Jersey Mining -11.05% -6.97% -5.33% Corvus Gold N/A -119.12% -111.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of New Jersey Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Jersey Mining beats Corvus Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Jersey Mining

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. The company focuses on mining and milling of ore from its 100% owned the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. New Jersey Mining Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

