New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,600 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of RenaissanceRe worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,818,000 after acquiring an additional 366,156 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,909,000 after purchasing an additional 348,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,461 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1,173.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,996,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $150.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

