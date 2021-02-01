New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,700 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Texas Roadhouse worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $76.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 97.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $84.27.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 71,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $5,199,152.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,418,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,292,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,835 shares of company stock valued at $24,798,951. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

