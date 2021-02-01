New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 15,800 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $40.00 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

