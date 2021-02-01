New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of AptarGroup worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 53,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 193,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $132.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $141.33.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several research firms have commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

