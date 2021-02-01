New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Brunswick worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 15,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.07.

Brunswick stock opened at $86.46 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

