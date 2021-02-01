New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

