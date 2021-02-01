New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Cirrus Logic worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 474,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 109,359 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $29,096,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.6% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 416,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,073,000 after acquiring an additional 120,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $25,537,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $649,996.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,656 shares of company stock worth $7,305,860. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRUS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $93.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.76. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

