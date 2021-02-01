New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of WD-40 worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $304.41 on Monday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $332.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.35 and its 200-day moving average is $230.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

