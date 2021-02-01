New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.17 Million Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Kemper worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $70.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

