New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.47 Million Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Donaldson worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,126,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,704,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 10,388.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 30,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $59.44 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

