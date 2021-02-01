New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.67 Million Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of MSA Safety worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in MSA Safety by 1,923.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 367,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 349,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,707,000 after buying an additional 216,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 51,776.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after buying an additional 196,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,934,000 after buying an additional 112,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $12,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of MSA opened at $156.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.94 and a 200-day moving average of $138.18. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $83.57 and a one year high of $165.63. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

In related news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,270,884.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,515.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 16,357 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $2,308,299.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,485,212. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

