New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Haemonetics worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE stock opened at $114.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.72. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $129.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAE. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.