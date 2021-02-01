New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $7.41 Million Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 192,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,409,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Apartment Income REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,292,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $38.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

