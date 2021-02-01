New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 231,555 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 306.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,555 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Tempur Sealy International worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at $125,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $26.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $29.84.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $5,337,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,100 shares of company stock worth $9,394,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

