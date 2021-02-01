New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Kohl’s worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,325 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,239,000 after purchasing an additional 194,569 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 721,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,865,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

