New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Royal Gold worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 25,463.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Royal Gold stock opened at $106.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.79.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

