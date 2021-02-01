New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of ManpowerGroup worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

NYSE:MAN opened at $88.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.04. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.91.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.