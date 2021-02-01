New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,994,000 after buying an additional 2,299,419 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,751.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 507,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after buying an additional 480,237 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,027,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after buying an additional 369,747 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 595,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 287,799 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. 140166 cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

