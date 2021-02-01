New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,799 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,194 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 15,799 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Diamondback Energy worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $56.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.