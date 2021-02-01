New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,500 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Silicon Laboratories worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72,474 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $131.17 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $144.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.23, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,348. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

