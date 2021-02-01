New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,900 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Landstar System worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,986,000 after acquiring an additional 115,328 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $139.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.85. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $158.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

LSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Landstar System from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

