New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,200 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Polaris worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Polaris by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 23,798 shares of company stock worth $2,878,578 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PII opened at $116.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.90. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.55 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

