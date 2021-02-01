New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,200 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Crocs worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $70.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,591,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,682 shares of company stock worth $3,504,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

