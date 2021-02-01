New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,300 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Regal Beloit worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $125.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $146.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

