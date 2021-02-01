New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 59,725 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,725 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Juniper Networks worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,792 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,880 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,268,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,778,000 after purchasing an additional 593,292 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,236,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,595,000 after purchasing an additional 504,742 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,276,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,936,000 after purchasing an additional 343,968 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.