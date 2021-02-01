New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,600 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Diodes worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $286,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $3,545,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,414.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,946 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,325 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $70.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.77. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $81.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist assumed coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

