New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.25% of LCI Industries worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after buying an additional 43,153 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $851,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,699,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,847 shares of company stock worth $3,560,575. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $129.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.90 and its 200 day moving average is $122.83. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.30. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

