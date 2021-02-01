New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.21% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEIS. Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $102.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.