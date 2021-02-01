New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Maximus worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $75.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.95.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $923.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.07 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

