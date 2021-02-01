New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,764,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 613,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at $279,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $53,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $350,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $521,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $70.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.37. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

